Owners Of 6-storey Commercial Building Booked For Occupying Govt Land
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM
The Anti Encroachment Cell Hyderabad on Friday has booked 2 builders and developers who of a commercial building which was allegedly constructed on the government land on the Autobahn road in an FIR on the complaint of Mukhtiarkar Latifabad taluka, Ali Sher Badrani
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Anti Encroachment Cell Hyderabad on Friday has booked 2 builders and developers who of a commercial building which was allegedly constructed on the government land on the Autobahn road in an FIR on the complaint of Mukhtiarkar Latifabad taluka, Ali Sher Badrani.
According to details, the complainant claimed that a 6-storey building had been constructed on a 94 square yards plot which was actually built on land owned by the Provincial Highways Department.
He added that the owners M Nazeer Ghouri and Anees Shaikh were served notices to demolish their structure but they did not comply.
Mukhtiarkar pointed out that the piece of land was located in Latifabad unit number 2.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public R ..
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute ..2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 20252 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed Tactics”2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation2 minutes ago
-
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri3 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed3 minutes ago
-
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land3 minutes ago
-
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) L ..17 minutes ago
-
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan Rally’ to be held against Indian aggression on Sunday11 minutes ago