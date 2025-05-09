Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land

The Anti Encroachment Cell Hyderabad on Friday has booked 2 builders and developers who of a commercial building which was allegedly constructed on the government land on the Autobahn road in an FIR on the complaint of Mukhtiarkar Latifabad taluka, Ali Sher Badrani

According to details, the complainant claimed that a 6-storey building had been constructed on a 94 square yards plot which was actually built on land owned by the Provincial Highways Department.

He added that the owners M Nazeer Ghouri and Anees Shaikh were served notices to demolish their structure but they did not comply.

Mukhtiarkar pointed out that the piece of land was located in Latifabad unit number 2.

