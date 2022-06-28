Owners of allegedly stolen mobile phones got their phones

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 22 reportedly stolen or lost cellular phones were handed over to their owners at the office Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district South here on Tuesday.

The mobile owners were handed down their mobile phones at the office of SSP South, said a spokesperson of District South Police Karachi.

On this occasion, the citizens thanked SSP District South, Syed Asad Raza Sahib.