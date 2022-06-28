UrduPoint.com

Owners Of Allegedly Stolen Mobile Phones Got Their Phones

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Owners of allegedly stolen mobile phones got their phones

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 22 reportedly stolen or lost cellular phones were handed over to their owners at the office Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district South here on Tuesday.

The mobile owners were handed down their mobile phones at the office of SSP South, said a spokesperson of District South Police Karachi.

On this occasion, the citizens thanked SSP District South, Syed Asad Raza Sahib.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Mobile

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz Ahad's collection of writings ..

6 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

34 minutes ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

1 hour ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

1 hour ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.