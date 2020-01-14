Owners of cigarettes manufacturing factories meet Chief Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The owners of cigarettes manufactured factories of the Bara Khyber district here Tuesday met with Chief Commissioner In-Land Revenue, Sardar Ali Khwaja at Tax House.

They discussed with him matter pertaining to appointment of monitoring staff at the concerned factories for collection of Federal Excise Duty.

The owners sought five days times and said that this matter would be addressed at the association level, said a press release.

The Chief Commissioner said timely payments of taxes was imperative for strengthening of the economy of the country.

He urged the factories owners to play effective role in prevention of theft cases of taxes.

The owners assured full cooperation to In-Land Revenue Department in this regard.