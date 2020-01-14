UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Owners Of Cigarettes Manufacturing Factories Meet Chief Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:12 PM

Owners of cigarettes manufacturing factories meet Chief Commissioner

The owners of cigarettes manufactured factories of the Bara Khyber district here Tuesday met with Chief Commissioner In-Land Revenue, Sardar Ali Khwaja at Tax House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The owners of cigarettes manufactured factories of the Bara Khyber district here Tuesday met with Chief Commissioner In-Land Revenue, Sardar Ali Khwaja at Tax House.

They discussed with him matter pertaining to appointment of monitoring staff at the concerned factories for collection of Federal Excise Duty.

The owners sought five days times and said that this matter would be addressed at the association level, said a press release.

The Chief Commissioner said timely payments of taxes was imperative for strengthening of the economy of the country.

He urged the factories owners to play effective role in prevention of theft cases of taxes.

The owners assured full cooperation to In-Land Revenue Department in this regard.

Recent Stories

AJK president assures all help to calamity-hit peo ..

22 minutes ago

Revenue of NHA increased to 25.80bn, Senate inform ..

4 minutes ago

Some 30,000 Pakistanis yet to free from Saudi jail ..

4 minutes ago

KP governor gives assent to 5 bills

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks reply from federal gove ..

11 minutes ago

AJK govt moves to shift Neelam-valley catastrophe- ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.