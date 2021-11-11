Owners of damaged houses receives compensation cheques in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 77.20 million among 418 families of damaged houses of Spah tribe, tehsil Bara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar and Captain Hassan of Bara Rifles distributed compensation cheques among the affected families at a ceremony held at Jirga Hall Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akba said that district khyber administration had so far disbursed Rs 3735.

44 million under CLCP program among owners of 6901 houses which were completely destroyed and 6094 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile a data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to owners.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that as per directives of the government, the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their door step and compensation would be given to owners of the damaged houses in phases.