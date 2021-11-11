UrduPoint.com

Owners Of Damaged Houses Receives Compensation Cheques In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Owners of damaged houses receives compensation cheques in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 77.20 million among 418 families of damaged houses of Spah tribe, tehsil Bara.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar and Captain Hassan of Bara Rifles distributed compensation cheques among the affected families at a ceremony held at Jirga Hall Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akba said that district khyber administration had so far disbursed Rs 3735.

44 million under CLCP program among owners of 6901 houses which were completely destroyed and 6094 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile a data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to owners.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that as per directives of the government, the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their door step and compensation would be given to owners of the damaged houses in phases.

Related Topics

Jirga All Government Million

Recent Stories

President of Comoros attends business forum on inv ..

President of Comoros attends business forum on investment in his country at Expo ..

16 minutes ago
 Kenya export revenues decrease in Q2

Kenya export revenues decrease in Q2

10 minutes ago
 Fiji relaxes border restrictions for fully vaccina ..

Fiji relaxes border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers

12 minutes ago
 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, ..

6.1 magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

12 minutes ago
 Siemens annual profits up despite supply chain sna ..

Siemens annual profits up despite supply chain snags

12 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 27,259 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 27,259 daily COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.