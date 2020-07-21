UrduPoint.com
Owners Of Four Illegal Petrol Pumps Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Owners of four illegal petrol pumps held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration arrested four persons for operating illegal petrol pumps and also imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on them.

According to official sources, under supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shehzad Mahboob, the district administration's teams conducted raids at Nawabpur road. The team traced four illegal petrol pump and arrested their owners.

They were also fined Rs one lakh each.

