Owners of high-rise buildings to construct emergency stairs within six months: Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal

Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal on Monday gave a deadline to the owners of high-rise buildings in Islamabad to construct emergency stairs within six months otherwise action would be initiated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal on Monday gave a deadline to the owners of high-rise buildings in Islamabad to construct emergency stairs within six months otherwise action would be initiated.

During a meeting with owners of the housing societies and high-rise buildings, he instructed that new buildings should be constructed with emergency stairs.

The officers of the relevant departments were also present in the meeting. It was decided that emergency stairs should be built outside the building's console on four or higher floors of buildings Islamabad.

Chairman CDA further instructed that in future open space should be left at the front and back of buildings for parking according to the plot size.

He said that for the convenience of the builders, the relevant departments have been instructed that the plan would be approved within 15 days of submitting the documents.

On this occasion, the developers said that direct access to the Chairman CDA would help to resolve several issues.

It was decided in the meeting that an express counter would be established at one window operations for a one-day transfer of the property.

Noor ul Amin further said that the meeting of the design vetting committee would be held every week instead of every two weeks.

Chairman CDA said housing societies have to abide by the rules and regulations. The meeting would be held regularly every month, he added.

He further said that there was a lack of coordination between different departments in CDA, however, now this coordination is improving as a comprehensive coordination mechanism has been introduced in the authority.