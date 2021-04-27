Owners of housing societies directed to sell plots after completing development works

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the owners of all housing societies to complete development works as per the approved designs and sell plots accordingly.

He issued direction while addressing a meeting of District Planning and Development Committee Sialkot in his office here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed land use conversion cases including various housing societies, commercial plazas and shops.

He said that all local governments should evolve their classified plan keeping in view the needs of the next 8 to 10 years.

The DC said that a joint team of planning officers of four Municipal Corporations/Committees and Tehsil Councils would be formed in the district.

He said that commercial buildings should be monitored in accordance with the NOC issued to them and action should be taken against the violators.

The DC directed the MO Planning to obtain a written NOC from the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and the Assistant Commissioner concerned, whether the government area was included in the housing society or not, before issuing NOC to the housing societies.

He said that NOC would not be given to any societies without the approval of air aviation near to the airport.