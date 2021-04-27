UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Owners Of Housing Societies Directed To Sell Plots After Completing Development Works

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:15 PM

Owners of housing societies directed to sell plots after completing development works

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the owners of all housing societies to complete development works as per the approved designs and sell plots accordingly

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the owners of all housing societies to complete development works as per the approved designs and sell plots accordingly.

He issued direction while addressing a meeting of District Planning and Development Committee Sialkot in his office here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed land use conversion cases including various housing societies, commercial plazas and shops.

He said that all local governments should evolve their classified plan keeping in view the needs of the next 8 to 10 years.

The DC said that a joint team of planning officers of four Municipal Corporations/Committees and Tehsil Councils would be formed in the district.

He said that commercial buildings should be monitored in accordance with the NOC issued to them and action should be taken against the violators.

The DC directed the MO Planning to obtain a written NOC from the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and the Assistant Commissioner concerned, whether the government area was included in the housing society or not, before issuing NOC to the housing societies.

He said that NOC would not be given to any societies without the approval of air aviation near to the airport.

Related Topics

Noc Sialkot All From Government Airport Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 1,900 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Javed Miandad says Babar Azam is the best player i ..

19 minutes ago

PMA calls for holding complete lockdown

2 minutes ago

European Parliament turns page on latest Brexit ch ..

5 minutes ago

Drive against profiteers continues: DC

5 minutes ago

Pak has conductive environment for setting up a ne ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.