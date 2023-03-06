Owners of illegal parking stands booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional administration got cases registered against three persons for illegal parking stands operating in the city.

FIRs were registered against the persons for making illegal stands outside Chaudhary Perveze Elahi Institute of Cardiology, City Hospital and outside KK Mart.

Two outlaws were also arrested by the police.

Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq informed that FIRs were also registered against the persons for overcharging at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital and Nishtar Hospital parking stands. Apart from this, another three persons were arrested for overcharging, she added.