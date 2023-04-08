Owners of over 100 illegal oil agencies booked in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against illegal oil agencies and got cases registered against over 100 persons in Muzaffargarh.

According to DPO Tanvir Ahmed Malik, police along with the department concerned raided scattered places to discourage illegal oil agencies.

The police registered cases against owners of over 100 agencies. The illegal oil agencies playing with the lives of the public.

He expressed resolve to continue action against the illegal sale of oil across the district.