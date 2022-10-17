Owners of public transport directed to ensure safety gadgets in vehicles within week

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Mohammad Shoaib on Monday directed owners of all public transport and bus stands to ensure all safety gadgets in vehicles for the safety of commuters.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed officers of RTA, Chief Motor Vehicles Examines to check availability of safety gadgets including fire extinguishers, glass hammer and other necessary gadgets which could be used in case of any emergency to protect lives of passengers.

He also directed to remove all iron rods for hanging curtains from inside the public vehicles within a week and not issue fitness certificates to any public transport without safety gadgets and cancel their route permits.

The meeting was also attended by Superintendent RTA Shaukat Zaman, Traffic Warden Incharge Rauf Khattak and owners of bus terminals besides officials of RTA.