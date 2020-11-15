UrduPoint.com
Owners Of Six Smoke Emitting Factories Booked

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration has arrested owners of six factories emitting poisonous smoke and registered cases against them at Industrial state Multan.

Officials informed that cases were registered in line with violation of special directions, issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding anti-smog measures.

Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal inspected different factories and lodged First Information Reports registered against the owners of the six factories.

The factories, emitting poisonous smoke included, Eman Chipboard, Alnoor Chipboard, Universal Chipboard, Hisons Oil Mill, Propylene Printing Press and Surriya Paper Mill.

