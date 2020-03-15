Owners of three marriage halls booked for violation of recommended precautionary measures for Corona

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Three separate cases were registered against owners of marriage halls on charges of violation against decision of government to keep close halls in order dealt corona virus issue effectively.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and Assistant Commissioner Shehzad Mehboob raided at Dream Garden Marriage Hall.

They found that a marriage function was in progress. Similarly, they also found marriage hall "Al-Makkah" opened wherein marriage ceremony was in progress.

The team also got registered case against owner of another Marriage Hall in city. Overall, FIRs were registered against owners of the halls. The team also closed an exhibition on Furniture Articles.

The action was taken following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, said an official sources.