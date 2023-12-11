Owners of two brick kilns, factory booked for rules' violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) District administration got FIRs registered against owners of two brick kilns and a factory for alleged violation of labour rules.

It was said in a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner, Waseem Hamid, during a briefing here Monday.

Furthermore, about 29 cases were referred to the courts over multiple violations with child labour remained atop amongst all.

Social security cards were issed to as many as 35 kiln workers recently to help them get free of cost medical facilities for them and familes, added the official of labour department in the briefing.

DC issued order to deal the brick kiln and factory owners strictly for not giving due wages to their workers. He warned of hiring child labour in the industry or elsewhere in the district.

Deputy Director Labour, representatives of brick kilns and officials of the concerned district departments participated in the meeting.