Owners to get plot possession in LDA City soon: DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday announced giving possession of plots to owners in LDA City soon.

A crucial meeting regarding the position of Block C in LDA City, Sector S, Jinnah Sector, was held here at LDA head office which was chaired by Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting presented an action plan for the possession of plots while City Director Khurram Yaqub and Project Director Osman Nazar briefed the meeting on ongoing projects.

In the briefing, it was highlighted that there are 150 plots in LDA City's C Block, ranging from 5 to 20 marlas and 1 to 2 kanals while sports complex in LDA City will be completed soon.

Progress on services and facilities including streetlights, signboards, and road construction in C Block was also reviewed. Details were provided on mosque construction, parks, and other development projects.

Chief Engineer LDA City Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, and other officials also attended the meeting.