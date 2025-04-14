Open Menu

Ownership Tug-of-war Over Kala Pani Rest House, DC Orders Inquiry To Settle TMA-C&W Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Ownership tug-of-war over Kala Pani rest house, DC orders inquiry to settle TMA-C&W dispute

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) To resolve the escalating dispute over the Kala Pani Rest House, which has sparked a confrontation between Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad and Works Department (C&W), a meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The clash over ownership intensified after TMA staff locked the rest house, claiming administrative control. However, the following day, C&W officials intervened, removed the TMA personnel, and regained possession of the premises, reigniting tensions.

During the meeting, TMO, Executive Engineer Farman Khattak, Waseem Akbar, and Chief Coordinator of All Pakistan Government Employees, Habibullah Umarzai, presented their respective positions.

After reviewing the records and hearing both sides, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) to conduct a thorough inquiry and determine the rightful owner.

The decision will be made based on the outcome of the inquiry, as the district administration aims to end the longstanding controversy and restore clarity over the ownership of this strategically located rest house.

