Owners/managers Of 9 Hotels Booked For Violating Marriage Act In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:07 PM

Owners/managers of 9 hotels booked for violating marriage act in Faisalabad

Police registered cases against owners and managers of 9 hotels and marriage halls on the charge of violating one-dish and marriage act during last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Police registered cases against owners and managers of 9 hotels and marriage halls on the charge of violating one-dish and marriage act during last two days.

Police said on Monday that Assistant Commissioner Headquarter Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted snap checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotel and found violation of Marriage Act and One-Dish in 9 hotels at Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, Rajbah Road, Masjid Ismaeel Road, etc. and reported the area police.

