UrduPoint.com

OWO For Disability Certificates, SCNICs To Be Held In All Districts Of Sindh: SACM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

OWO for disability certificates, SCNICs to be held in all districts of Sindh: SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon said that One Window Operation (OWO) Camps for issuance of Disability Certificates/Special Computerized National Identify Cards will be held in all districts of Sindh to facilitate persons with disabilities under one roof.

He stated this while addressing concluding ceremony of One Window Camp, which was held by DEPD in collaboration with NOWPDP, Health Department and NADRA for issuance of Disability Certificates through Medical board, Special Computerized National Identity Card and Special Juvenile Cards for Children at Centre of Excellence (Moriro Markaz), Regional office of NOWPDP behind Government Degree College for Women Sujawal, said the statement issued here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Secretary DEPD Akhtar Bugti, DG Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Director Secretariat of Provincial Advisory Council Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Javaid Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Directors Ameer Ali Qadri, Farman Ali, Nadeem Ibrahim and others were also present.

It is to mention here that almost 150 Disability Certificates/SCNICs were issued in the camp.

SACM Sadiq Ali Memon added, ' I am really happy to see such a wonderful and well organized One Window Camp for issuance of Disability Certificates/ SCNICs to persons with disabilities and hopefully this facility will be provided to other districts of the province'.

He said that Sindh Government was fully committed to provide better health care, education, vocational, and rehabilitation facilities to the persons with disabilities and the role of NGOs was also appreciable in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Owo Sujawal Women All Government

Recent Stories

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

3 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

18 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators ..

Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators on-campus COVID-19 PCR tests

43 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.