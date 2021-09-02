OWO for disability certificates, SCNICs to be held in all districts of Sindh: SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon said that One Window Operation (OWO) Camps for issuance of Disability Certificates/Special Computerized National Identify Cards will be held in all districts of Sindh to facilitate persons with disabilities under one roof.

He stated this while addressing concluding ceremony of One Window Camp, which was held by DEPD in collaboration with NOWPDP, Health Department and NADRA for issuance of Disability Certificates through Medical board, Special Computerized National Identity Card and Special Juvenile Cards for Children at Centre of Excellence (Moriro Markaz), Regional office of NOWPDP behind Government Degree College for Women Sujawal, said the statement issued here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Secretary DEPD Akhtar Bugti, DG Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Director Secretariat of Provincial Advisory Council Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Javaid Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Directors Ameer Ali Qadri, Farman Ali, Nadeem Ibrahim and others were also present.

It is to mention here that almost 150 Disability Certificates/SCNICs were issued in the camp.

SACM Sadiq Ali Memon added, ' I am really happy to see such a wonderful and well organized One Window Camp for issuance of Disability Certificates/ SCNICs to persons with disabilities and hopefully this facility will be provided to other districts of the province'.

He said that Sindh Government was fully committed to provide better health care, education, vocational, and rehabilitation facilities to the persons with disabilities and the role of NGOs was also appreciable in this regard.