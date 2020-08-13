UrduPoint.com
OXFAM Distributes Corona Protective Kits Among Special, Destitute Persons

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) ::OXFAM, a non governmental international organization, Thursday distributed coronavirus protective kits among special and destitute persons here at a ceremony held at Social Welfare Office.

The kits were distributed among the special and deserving persons of Union Council Rorya, Mohabatabad, Nawankally and Rustam.

Speaking on the occasion District Social Welfare Officer Mardan Abdul Rashid Khan expressed gratitude to OXFAM for extending the kits and said the charity would help protect special and poor persons from the brunt of coronavirus.

He urged the masses to ensure implementation of SOPs for the safety of their own and others as well.

Speaking on the occasion project director Jalwa Sehra, a partner local NGO of OXFAM, said that OXFAM was working on a comprehensive program to help minorities, transgender, special person, community workers, civil society and destitute segment of society against spread of coronavirus.

Later an awareness session was held about the government SOPs and importance of washing hands and use of masks to stop spread of coronavirus.

