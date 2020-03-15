UrduPoint.com
Oxfam Working To Empower Women Through Skill, Economic Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:11 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ):Oxfam in Pakistan is working to empower women in the country through skill and economic development.

An official Zia ul haq told APP that Oxfam in Pakistan strives to improve women's access to critical resources, knowledge and bringing them into the formal economy.

With this vision, Oxfam in Pakistan signed an MoU in October 2019 with the State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) Islamabad Office to implement the National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP) by conducting a series of financial literacy training workshops till 2022 across the country, to bring unbanked and low-income women into the financial mainstream.

The National Financial Literacy Programme by State Bank of Pakistan is a five-year program with a total target of one million beneficiaries.

The program aims at reaching out to the unbanked and underbanked segments of society and to provide them with the knowledge needed to make better financial decisions.

''The partnerships of SBP BSC with Oxfam in Pakistan would prove instrumental to inculcate a better understanding of the participants, unfold more potential towards the national cause and augment well-being of the families and the society at large'', he said.

At Oxfam, we believe in gender justice with a strong emphasis on letting women exercise agency, collective action and leadership in economic, social, legal and political spheres.

