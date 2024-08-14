ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) has announced its graduate scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year on the occasion of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day celebrations.

The OPP will support twelve exceptional scholars from diverse disciplinary backgrounds, ranging from law and social sciences to engineering and medicine.

Founded just four years ago by Pakistani academics and alumni of the University of Oxford, the OPP has rapidly become the fastest-growing academic platform in any major western university that is dedicated to creating scholarship opportunities for talented Pakistani origin students.

This year, the OPP received around 100 applications from outstanding students who had received admission offers from Oxford University but lacked the financial means to pursue their Oxford dream.

Among the scholarship recipients are two exceptionally talented students from Sindh. Junaid Memon from Khairpur will pursue a DPhil in Engineering, while Anum Khan from Dadu, Sindh will read for a M.Sc. in Surgical Science and Practice.

The former will be supported by the Hamid Ismail Foundation in Karachi and the latter by renowned London businessman and entrepreneur Suleman Raza.

The OPP is also proud to announce Ms. Zainab Aziz as the recipient of the prestigious Malala Yousafzai Scholarship. A self-made professional with a public schooling background, Ms. Aziz currently serves as an Assistant Director at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

The Tareen Scholarship, sponsored by Ali Tareen, is supporting two outstanding scholars this year, Beenish Iqbal (M.Sc. Clinical Trials) and Jabir Ali (DPhil in Chemical Biology) (a continuing OPP scholar).

Scholarship recipients also include Mr. Mohad Zulfiqarwho will pursue the highly competitive Oxford BCL degree (Bachelor of Civil Law), and Ayeda Hamed, a Princeton graduate who will study for an M.Phil in Development Studies with the support of the Malala Fund and the Hamid Ismail Foundation.

Continuing scholars from last year who will receive ongoing support include Ahmed Salman (DPhil in Computer Science) and Ajmal Mughal (DPhil in Music). Furthermore, the OPP will provide a supplementary grant to Ms. Walifa Waqar, an incoming Sir Anwar Parvez Scholar, who will pursue a DPhilin Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics.

A key mission of the OPP is to increase graduate access for British Pakistanis, who are severely underrepresented at Oxford University.

This year, partial scholarships were awarded to several talented British Pakistanis, including Raiyan Haq (M.Sc. in Economics for Development) and Syed Humaid Abid (M.Sc. in Taxation). Both students have demonstrable potential to contribute to both British public life and Pakistan’s development.

According to a news release, the decisions for OPP scholarships are based on three main criteria including academic merit, the potential for the scholarship to be a life-changing opportunity and the candidate’s potential to contribute to Pakistan’s development or to the development of overseas Pakistani communities.

While announcing the awards, OPP co-founders Professor Adeel Malik, Dr. Talha Pirzada, and Mr. Haroon Zaman expressed their gratitude to the expanding and committed community of donors whose support is helping to create a pool of outstanding students who can become future leaders in their respective fields.

The OPP’s Graduate Scholarship Programme is supported by the Malala Fund, Mr. Ali Tareen, the Hamid Ismail Foundation, Syed Sheheryar Ali of Treet Corporation, Mr. Asad and Mr. Omar Ghauri of Netsol Technologies, and a growing number of overseas businessmen and professionals, including Mr. Sarwar Khawaja, Mr. Suleman Raza, Mr. Mohammed Khaishgi, entrepreneurs Mr. Areeb Azam, Mr. Sheraz Mahmood, and Mr. Ammad Ahmed, Shamyl Malik and Dr. Omer Suleman (cofounders of Haruko), Dr. Tariq Zaman, senior consultant at Cromwell Hospital and former Federal Secretary Mr. Owais Ahmed Pirzada.

Institutionally anchored at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, the OPP has received strong patronage from the College and is grateful to all members of the College who have extended the OPP their support, including the Principal, Professor Stephen Blyth, and Tutor for Graduates, Dr Ben Higgins.

Commenting on the significance of this academic initiative, the OPP's co-founders emphasized the importance of creating hope and opportunities for Pakistan’s growingly youthful population, which is eager for advancement, as well as the importance of investing in the large British Pakistani community in the UK.

They noted that several decades ago, students were at the forefront of the Pakistan movement. Today, the Oxford Pakistan Programme is building a transmission belt of talent for Pakistan’s rejuvenation.