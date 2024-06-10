- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his congratulatory remarks
Oxford Union President Israr Khan Expresses Gratitude To PM Shehbaz For His Congratulatory Remarks
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Newly-elected President of the Oxford Union Israr Khan on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his congratulatory remarks on his election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Newly-elected President of the Oxford Union Israr Khan on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his congratulatory remarks on his election.
Israr Khan, who is one of the few Pakistanis to hold the prestigious position, extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit the Oxford Union.
Israr Khan, in his response to the prime minister's message on X, wrote: "Thank you for the kind words, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It's an honour to represent Pakistan. I would be delighted to host you at the Oxford Union during my term."
He also sought the prime minister's support in establishing a scholarship scheme at Oxford for students from marginalized backgrounds, on the lines of remarkable initiatives he had taken as Punjab chief minister.
"I would also request you to consider revival of student unions in Pakistan. They are essential not only for giving students a voice in university affairs but also for fostering a democratic culture based on dialogue, co-existence, and respect for differences of opinion," he added.
Israr Khan has been elected Oxford Union President for Hilary Term 2025 with 617 first preferences, winning by a significant margin over Izzy Horrocks-Taylor’s 393 first preferences.
Hailing from the Balochistan province, Israr Khan is pursuing a DPhil in Law at Regent’s Park College and served as the Union’s Chief of Staff.
Recent Stories
6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered
Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered
CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident
No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA
Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC
Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry
Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship
Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct
Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024
Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's Fashion Statement
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat first against Bangladesh
9 new private member bills introduced in Senate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered21 minutes ago
-
Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered21 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident21 minutes ago
-
No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA21 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC21 minutes ago
-
Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 202418 minutes ago
-
9 new private member bills introduced in Senate18 minutes ago
-
Traders associations pledge support to businessman forum in SCCI polls18 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests outlaw in visa scam18 minutes ago
-
Centre constitutionally authorszed to levy taxes for greater national interest: Talal Chaudhary18 minutes ago
-
District admin to establish sacrificial animal markets in four Tehsils of Abbottabad18 minutes ago
-
Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway1 hour ago