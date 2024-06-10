Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his congratulatory remarks

Newly-elected President of the Oxford Union Israr Khan on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his congratulatory remarks on his election

Israr Khan, who is one of the few Pakistanis to hold the prestigious position, extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit the Oxford Union.

Israr Khan, in his response to the prime minister's message on X, wrote: "Thank you for the kind words, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It's an honour to represent Pakistan. I would be delighted to host you at the Oxford Union during my term."

He also sought the prime minister's support in establishing a scholarship scheme at Oxford for students from marginalized backgrounds, on the lines of remarkable initiatives he had taken as Punjab chief minister.

"I would also request you to consider revival of student unions in Pakistan. They are essential not only for giving students a voice in university affairs but also for fostering a democratic culture based on dialogue, co-existence, and respect for differences of opinion," he added.

Israr Khan has been elected Oxford Union President for Hilary Term 2025 with 617 first preferences, winning by a significant margin over Izzy Horrocks-Taylor’s 393 first preferences.

Hailing from the Balochistan province, Israr Khan is pursuing a DPhil in Law at Regent’s Park College and served as the Union’s Chief of Staff.