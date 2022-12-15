Oxford University delegation visits Lahore Fort, Walled City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation from Oxford University on Thursday visited Lahore Fort and Walled City.

According to Walled City of Lahore Authority sources here, Oxford Pakistan Programme arranged visit of Lahore Fort and Walled City.

Prominent personalities include Professor Stephen Blyth (Principal of Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford and former President & CEO of Harvard University's Endowment Fund), Dr Nick Brown (Principal of Linacre College, Oxford), Richard Hunt (Development Director of Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford), Professor Adeel Malik (Professor at Oxford, Rhodes Scholar 1999 and Co-founder Oxford Pakistan Programme), Dr Talha Jamal Pirzada (Lecturer & Junior Research Fellow at Oxford and Co-founder Oxford Pakistan Programme), Haroon Zaman (Associate at Travers Smith LLP, London and Co-founder Oxford Pakistan Programme), Dr Mohsin Javed (Vice President at Black Rock, London), Ms Minahil Saqib (Associate Director at Barclays, London) and Ahmed Owais Pirzada (Former Federal secretary Tax Ombudsman and former judge of the Competition Appellate Tribunal and Country Head OPP).