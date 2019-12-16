UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oxford University Professor Praises Ehsaas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:24 PM

Oxford University professor praises Ehsaas

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Dr. Sabina Alkire, Professor at the Oxford University visited Pakistan from December 12-15 on the special invitation of Dr.

Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and UNDP.Dr. Alkire is the Director of Oxford Poverty & Human Development Initiative (OPHI), University of Oxford. Dr.

Alkire is a global expert in poverty measurement and has developed the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI). She was in Pakistan to assist with poverty estimations for Ehsaas.During her visit, Dr.

Alkire met with the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi and had a series of meetings with Dr. Sania Nishtar. She also made a presentation at a Roundtable on international experiences in the use of the Multidimensional Poverty Index for policy.

Pakistan will release its Multidimensional Poverty Index in mid-2020.Speaking to the audience of the Roundtable, Dr. Alkire quoted from the book of the late Sir Tony Atkinson which was published posthumously this yearMeasuring Poverty Around the World.

She quoted "Poverty statistics matter because they motivate people to tackle a key challenge.

The link to action - attacking poverty and reducing inequality - is all important" she further added "this is what makes Ehsaas a powerful poverty eradication umbrella initiative, with its multicomponent strategy".The research centre, OPHI, in Oxford, functions as the Secretariat of a South-South network of policy makers who share lessons as they design and use MPIs to accelerate poverty alleviation.

Pakistan has been a leading voice in this Multidimensional Poverty Peer Network (MPPN) for many years, with PBS sharing their insights in statistical exchanges and Planning Commission in policy dialogues."This year, Dr.

Sania Nishtar's presentation of the innovative Ehsaas Strategy at the MPPN's UN General Assembly event fomented keen interest. The reason? It had a coherent, high-profile problem-focused approach to poverty using many kinds of tools across different sectors and provinces: legal, financial, judicial, statistical, and institutional.

Coordination and management are the heart of the Ehsaas approach so diverse actors together could take out the thorns perpetuating poverty",said Dr. Alkire.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister World President Of Pakistan United Nations Visit Oxford December Undp Event All From Share Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Women’s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Prom ..

6 minutes ago

NAB seeks time from LHC to submit reply in Maryam ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan v England Women’s T20Is begin on Tuesda ..

14 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikh ..

40 minutes ago

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.