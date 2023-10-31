Open Menu

OxfordAQA – UK Curriculum Exams Launched In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 09:25 PM

OxfordAQA – UK curriculum exams launched in Pakistan

Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP) has introduced OxfordAQA examinations in Pakistan to equip students for future success on their educational journey and beyond

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP) has introduced OxfordAQA examinations in Pakistan to equip students for future success on their educational journey and beyond.

The introduction of this examination board will bring world-class curriculum and assessment standards to Pakistan, offering students and educators access to internationally recognised qualifications.

The first teaching is scheduled to commence in September 2024, according to a news release.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press Pakistan, shared his thoughts at the availability of rigorous British Curriculum examinations in Pakistan.

“We are driven by a desire to bring out the best in every student. OxfordAQA examinations are growing rapidly around the world, and we are now making them available for Pakistani learners. We are here to support students and educators in Pakistan and are confident that these examinations will open a world of possibility for them.”

OxfordAQA is a partnership between Oxford University Press (a department of the University of Oxford) and AQA, the UK’s largest provider of GCSEs and A-levels.

Benchmarked to UK standards, OxfordAQA examinations only ever test subject ability, using accessible language and internationally relevant contexts.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Student Oxford United Kingdom September Best

Recent Stories

Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PIT ..

Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

4 minutes ago
 Distt admin warns action, dissociates from private ..

Distt admin warns action, dissociates from private committee

43 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana

42 minutes ago
 USAID Administrator phones FM Jilani; Pak-US ties, ..

USAID Administrator phones FM Jilani; Pak-US ties, Gaza situation discussed

42 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in Afghan family ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in Afghan family's petition

42 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours UAE&#039;s Amnah Al Ma ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours UAE&#039;s Amnah Al Mansoori, Qatar&#039;s Abdullah ..

56 minutes ago
Commissioner, RPO visit camp set up for illegal fo ..

Commissioner, RPO visit camp set up for illegal foreigners repatriation

42 minutes ago
 Swat Police seized 660 liters of liquor, over 10-k ..

Swat Police seized 660 liters of liquor, over 10-kg Hashish

42 minutes ago
 Court extends Bushra Bibi interim bail till Nov 15

Court extends Bushra Bibi interim bail till Nov 15

46 minutes ago
 Open court held at Deputy Commissioner Office San ..

Open court held at Deputy Commissioner Office Sanghar

46 minutes ago
 DC, DPO Kohat Assured Transparent Investigation In ..

DC, DPO Kohat Assured Transparent Investigation Into Attack on Journalist

46 minutes ago
 Entire Pakistani nation stands united on Palestine ..

Entire Pakistani nation stands united on Palestine issue: Solangi

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan