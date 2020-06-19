UrduPoint.com
Oxygen Cylinders Made Functional At GGH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Five large oxygen cylinders have been made functional at Government General Hospital (GGH) Ghulam Muhammad Abad for the treatment of corona patients.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari visited the Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad on Friday and got information from the Medical Superintendent about the working of oxygen cylinders.

Farrukh Zaman of Kalash group informed that Kalash, PETEA, Gohar Textile, Emart, Ahmad Jamal and other industrialgroups had arranged cylinders and in the next phase this needfulfacility would be provided to other hospitals.

