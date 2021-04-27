UrduPoint.com
Oxygen Cylinders Sent To Balochistan's Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 07:18 PM

Balochistan Health Department Tuesday sent oxygen cylinders to all district level hospitals under Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Health Department Tuesday sent oxygen cylinders to all district level hospitals under Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Oxygen cylinders were provided to various districts of Balochistan including Qila Saifullah 15, Pishin 10, Chaman 15, Naseerabad 15, Jaffarabad 15, Sibi 10, Kalat 10, Sorab 10, Othal 10, Gwadar 15, Panjgur 15, Gwadar 15 , Kharan 15, Noshki 15, Prince Fahd Hospital Dalbandin Chaghi 15, Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub 15 Oxygen cylinders under PDMA.

Additional Director Logistics Dr. Ghulam Mustafa while issuing a press release said that the process of oxygen cylinders supply in all the districts was sent by Balochistan Health Department.

The process of oxygen cylinders supply is being monitored with effectively by the Health Department. Despite, a focal point has been set up to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to these districts in the DG Health Office.

