UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oxygen Plant Being Set Up At Quetta's Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Oxygen plant being set up at Quetta's Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has set up an oxygen generation plant at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Quetta to ensure the uninterrupted supply of the commodity in the wake of growing number of coronavirus cases.

The development was shared by Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani through his twitter account on Sunday.

"At the moment, there is no shortage of oxygen at the provincial hospitals, but tender has been floated for establishment of an oxygen plant as a proactive measure," read the tweet of Liaqaut Shahwani.

The spokesman added that the plant would be fully operational within a month.

He said that plant would serve as a major boost to oxygen availability in the hospital.

Additional oxygen cylinders were being arranged to ensure safety of the coronavirus affected patients, he added.

Meanwhile the government has initiated a process for appointment of technical staff to operate the oxygen producing plant in the hospital.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Twitter Fatima Jinnah Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

28 seconds ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

34 seconds ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

31 minutes ago

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

3 hours ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.