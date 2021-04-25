ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has set up an oxygen generation plant at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Quetta to ensure the uninterrupted supply of the commodity in the wake of growing number of coronavirus cases.

The development was shared by Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani through his twitter account on Sunday.

"At the moment, there is no shortage of oxygen at the provincial hospitals, but tender has been floated for establishment of an oxygen plant as a proactive measure," read the tweet of Liaqaut Shahwani.

The spokesman added that the plant would be fully operational within a month.

He said that plant would serve as a major boost to oxygen availability in the hospital.

Additional oxygen cylinders were being arranged to ensure safety of the coronavirus affected patients, he added.

Meanwhile the government has initiated a process for appointment of technical staff to operate the oxygen producing plant in the hospital.