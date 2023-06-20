UrduPoint.com

Oxygen Plant Inaugurate At DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Oxygen plant inaugurate at DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :An oxygen gas plant with the support of UNICEF was inaugurated here at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) on Tuesday to cater medical needs of the locals.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Salman Lodhi speaking at the inaugural ceremony said the plant would help save Rs41.1 million per annum for the health department locally. The UNICEF was responsible for its maintenance and protection as well for two years ahead.

Apart from this, oxygen gas could also be supplied to other districts and private hospitals. The plant has the capacity to fill at least 40 cylinders at a time, he added.

Later, the DC presided over a meeting with the Medical Superintendents of local Hospitals.

He stressed to the participants to ensure the smooth delivery of oxygen gas through the plant to DHQ and the rest of the public hospitals across the region.

He directed the MS of THQs to arrange cylinders according to their needs, while the supply of oxygen gas to rural and Primary health centres would be the responsibility of the Muzaffargarh Health Department.

He instructed ECO Health to prepare SOP for the production of oxygen gas and its delivery to respective places.

CEO Health Dr Zafar Abbas, DHO Dr Mohammad Saeed Akhtar, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Ziaul Hasan and others participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test ser ..

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test series

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster ..

Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster off the coast

13 minutes ago
 FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ ..

FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ role in implementing Corporat ..

22 minutes ago
 MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs r ..

MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs registered in National Programm ..

22 minutes ago
 TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in c ..

TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in collaboration with Dubai Scienc ..

22 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.