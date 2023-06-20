Oxygen plant inaugurate at DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :An oxygen gas plant with the support of UNICEF was inaugurated here at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) on Tuesday to cater medical needs of the locals.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Salman Lodhi speaking at the inaugural ceremony said the plant would help save Rs41.1 million per annum for the health department locally. The UNICEF was responsible for its maintenance and protection as well for two years ahead.

Apart from this, oxygen gas could also be supplied to other districts and private hospitals. The plant has the capacity to fill at least 40 cylinders at a time, he added.

Later, the DC presided over a meeting with the Medical Superintendents of local Hospitals.

He stressed to the participants to ensure the smooth delivery of oxygen gas through the plant to DHQ and the rest of the public hospitals across the region.

He directed the MS of THQs to arrange cylinders according to their needs, while the supply of oxygen gas to rural and Primary health centres would be the responsibility of the Muzaffargarh Health Department.

He instructed ECO Health to prepare SOP for the production of oxygen gas and its delivery to respective places.

CEO Health Dr Zafar Abbas, DHO Dr Mohammad Saeed Akhtar, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Ziaul Hasan and others participated in the meeting.