Oxygen Plant Installed In SZH With Help Of UNDP: Dr. Yasir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 10:39 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Executive Director Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) Dr. Syed Yasir Shah on Wednesday said that with the assistance of UNDP, the installation of oxygen plant has been started in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing work in the control room of the oxygen plant along with the United Nations Development Progamme (UNDP) delegation.

Executive Director Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr. Syed Yasir Shah further said that oxygen supply would continue uninterruptedly in all wards of the hospital with the installation of oxygen plant and there would be plenty of oxygen for patients.

He said that by installing the plant, the hospital would also save money in terms of oxygen cylinders.

