Oxygen Shortage Kills Four Newborns At Private Clinic In Jakobabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:38 PM

Four newborns lost their lives at a private clinic in tehsil Thal of Jacobabad owing to oxygen shortage, Dunya News reported on Saturday

JAKOBABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Four newborns lost their lives at a private clinic in tehsil Thal of Jacobabad owing to oxygen shortage, Dunya News reported on Saturday.According to details, the newborns were left alone in the ward overnight while the hospital staff did not check the oxygen supply.

The parents were also not allowed to visit the babies.The families of the newborns were outraged upon hearing the news of the demise of their children. SSP Bashir Ahmed Brohi sealed the private clinic to control the situation.On the other hand, the District Health Officer (DHO) expressed unawareness about the incident.

