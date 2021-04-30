UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oxygen Supply Situation Under Control Despite Rapid Increase In COVID-19 Cases: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:34 PM

Oxygen supply situation under control despite rapid increase in COVID-19 cases: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said due to the proactive decisions by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to increase oxygen production capacity and importing more oxygen cylinders, the situation in hospitals was under control despite rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said due to the proactive decisions by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to increase oxygen production capacity and importing more oxygen cylinders, the situation in hospitals was under control despite rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases.

"Total number of critical care Covid patients on oxygen reached 5,360 yesterday. This is 57 percent more than the peak last June, he said in a series of tweets.

"Alhamdulillah have so far managed to cope with this huge increase because of proactively building capacity of the entire system from oxygen production to beds," he added.

The minister who is also NCOC chief said total oxygen production operational capacity in Pakistan last year was 487 tons per day which had been increased to 798 tons while oxygen production had gone up from 465 tons per day last June to 725 tons currently. "We also imported 19,200 oxygen cylinders last year to ensure distribution." He said the Federal government added 2811 oxygen beds all over Pakistan last year whereas the provinces had also added more.

The minister said despite having more than 2,000 additional Covid patients on oxygen compared to last June peak, the tight oxygen supply situation that was seen last year had not been created now.

Continuing to build capacity, Asad Umar said the NCOC decided to import 6,000 tons oxygen, 5,000 cylinders and 20 cryogenic tanks. "It is this proactive decision making which has with Allah's blessings help us avoid the kind of scenes being witnessed in some other countries."He noted that bedrock of this proactive decision making had been a data based forward looking analytical approach, nationally coordinated effort with a whole of the nation approach and hard work of dedicated teams who continued to steer the efforts through this difficult challenge.

"However, the challenge is not over and in fact is continuing to increase. The need for precautions and following SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) is vital at this point in time. Next few weeks are critical. No system can cope if we allow the disease to spread rapidly," he add.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Import June All From Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Biden's Presidency: New START Extension ..

45 seconds ago

Putin Is Ready to Mediate Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict - ..

46 seconds ago

Ali Zaidi chairs review meeting on establishment o ..

48 seconds ago

Five held for decanting

49 seconds ago

AC Wana visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaars

3 minutes ago

Russia detains Navalny's lawyer on criminal charge ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.