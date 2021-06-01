UrduPoint.com
Oxygen Tank Installed At Rwp Cantt General Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:30 PM

Oxygen tank installed at Rwp Cantt General Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :An oxygen tank with a capacity of 10,000 liters has been installed in Rawalpindi Cantonment General Hospital.

According to a Rawalpindi Cantonment board Spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, special efforts were made by Executive Officer RCB Muhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik for the oxygen tank.

The oxygen facility would be provided to all the patients without any discrimination, he said.

The spokesman said that the oxygen tank was installed in the hospital due to the hectic efforts of the President, Cantonment Board Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, CEO Cantt, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik and the team of cantonment general hospital.

Now, the hospital would be able to provide better oxygen facility to the patients, he added.

The residents of the cantonment area have also praised the efforts of the Board made to complete the project.

