UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ozone Pollution Harms Maize Crops: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:43 PM

Ozone pollution harms maize crops: Study

A team of researchers has shown that ozone in the lower layers of the atmosphere decreases crop yields in maize and changes the types of chemicals that are found inside the leaves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A team of researchers has shown that ozone in the lower layers of the atmosphere decreases crop yields in maize and changes the types of chemicals that are found inside the leaves.

The researchers said that while stratospheric ozone protects us by filtering out the Sun's ultraviolet radiation, tropospheric ozone is a harmful pollutant, Science Daily reported .

"Ozone pollution is higher in the northern hemisphere and peaks in the warmer, summer months," said researcher Jessica Wedow from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US.

"High concentrations of ozone pollution overlap temporally and spatially with crop growth, so it is important to study how the high ozone concentrations affect crop yields," Wedow added.

Ozone is formed when nitrous oxide, released from industries and tail pipes of cars, is broken down by sunlight and chemically reacts to form ozone.

For the study, published in the journal Plant Direct, the researchers looked at three types of maize -- two inbred lines B73 and Mo17 and the hybrid cross B73 Mo17.

Surprisingly, they found that chronic ozone stress caused a 25 per cent decrease in yield in the hybrid crops while the inbred plants remained unaffected. The hybrid plants also aged faster than the inbred crops.

To understand why B73 Mo17 was affected, the researchers measured the chemical composition of the leaves.

These results suggest that the since the hybrid maize is more sensitive to ozone exposure, they may be producing more chemicals that deal with the consequences of chronic ozone stress, the team said.

Related Topics

May From

Recent Stories

Sudan abolishes Israel boycott law: cabinet

24 seconds ago

New Delhi to impose pandemic night curfew

25 seconds ago

FUUAST extends admission to MS/M.Phil/Ph.D till Ap ..

27 seconds ago

US Sanctions 2 Mexican Drug Cartel Enforcers, Busi ..

28 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieves over de ..

30 seconds ago

ADCG for complete shifting of brick kilns on zigza ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.