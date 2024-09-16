Open Menu

Ozone Protection Is Important For Survival Of Life: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that ozone protection is very important for the survival of life on earth.

In her message on World Ozone Protection Day, Maryam Nawaz said that the ozone layer has been severely damaged due to anti-environmental activities.

She said that due to the damage to the ozone layer, environmental changes, diseases and other threats are being faced by life. She said that the Punjab government had also started a solar panel programme for environmental protection and low-cost electricity.

