P-COSS criticizes over threats issued by students of Punjab University to Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The President Pakistan Council of sports Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Mughal has strongly criticized the threats from a group of students of the Punjab University to Chairman Department of Physical education Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he informed that P-COSS office bearers from all provinces of the country held an online meeting the other day and strongly criticized the incident that occurred with Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt.

In a unanimously passed resolution, the meeting appealed to the Prime Minister, Governor Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab should take serious notice over the issue and ask the Police to take stern action against the involved students and provide protection to the faculty of the university.