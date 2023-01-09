PA acting speaker nominates members for Sir Cowasjee Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Acting Speaker of the Sindh Assembly has nominated MPA Abdul Jabbar and Rana Ansara as members of the Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Hyderabad board.

According to a notification, the members had been nominated as required under Section 9(2)(iii) of the Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hyderabad Act, 2019 (Sindh Act No. VIII of 2020).