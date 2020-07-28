UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PA Adjourned Till August 7

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

PA adjourned till August 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly session on Monday was adjourned till August 7 as per the parliamentary rules to accommodate for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and smart lockdown announced by the Punjab government form July 28 till August 6.

The opposition had opposed the adjournment of the House for such a long period but the Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad who was in chair clarified that the decision was in line with the parliamentary rules while the members would not get TA/DA and other allowance during the break. He further said the adjournment was also aimed at completing 100 days of the parliamentary year of the assembly.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started two hours nine minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair. The day's agenda pertained to questions relating to the Information and Culture department.

Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi responded to the questions by the lawmakers.

To a question, the parliamentary secretary on Information told the lawmakers that the government was mulling opening the theaters and cinemas after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

To another question, he said the Punjab government had launched Artist Support Fund and the artists would be provided monthly support of 5,000 rupees after the scrutiny process.

Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif attended the session after Production Orders by the Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Hamza Shehbaz is in NAB custody in the assets beyond means case.

Nadeem Qureshi, to another question, said the government would set up FM radios in Multan and Rawalpindi.

On completion of day's agenda Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad adjourned the session till August 7 (Friday) afternoon at 2 p.m.

Related Topics

Assembly Multan Shahbaz Sharif Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi National Accountability Bureau Government Of Punjab Holidays Rawalpindi July August Government Punjab Assembly Opposition P

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

51 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

1 hour ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

1 hour ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.