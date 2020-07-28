PA adjourned till August 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly session on Monday was adjourned till August 7 as per the parliamentary rules to accommodate for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and smart lockdown announced by the Punjab government form July 28 till August 6.

The opposition had opposed the adjournment of the House for such a long period but the Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad who was in chair clarified that the decision was in line with the parliamentary rules while the members would not get TA/DA and other allowance during the break. He further said the adjournment was also aimed at completing 100 days of the parliamentary year of the assembly.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started two hours nine minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair. The day's agenda pertained to questions relating to the Information and Culture department.

Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi responded to the questions by the lawmakers.

To a question, the parliamentary secretary on Information told the lawmakers that the government was mulling opening the theaters and cinemas after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

To another question, he said the Punjab government had launched Artist Support Fund and the artists would be provided monthly support of 5,000 rupees after the scrutiny process.

Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif attended the session after Production Orders by the Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Hamza Shehbaz is in NAB custody in the assets beyond means case.

Nadeem Qureshi, to another question, said the government would set up FM radios in Multan and Rawalpindi.

On completion of day's agenda Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad adjourned the session till August 7 (Friday) afternoon at 2 p.m.