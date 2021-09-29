PA adjourns bills for regularization of LRRA, illegal housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday adjourned the bills for legislation on formation of a commission to regularize Lahore Ring Road Authority and illegal housing schemes over reservations.

The Speakers gave the ruling while chairing the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly which started 2 hours and 22 minutes late from the scheduled time.

The Speaker said that the allocated funds should only be used on its appropriate areas as utilizing funds on other places could cause problems.

On this, Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat agreed with the speaker and said that the bills would be presented again with consultation.

During the questions & answers session, Provincial Minister Environment Muhammad Rizwan said that the replies given by the environment department were wrong.

Over this, the Speaker asked the minister to come with proper preparation and also get finalize the environment policy.

The minister said that he wanted to present some facts in the House. Muhammad Rizwan said he had instructed the secretary to finalize the policy. Two years had been passed but the task could not completed, he stated.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said that secretary of the environment department had been changed many times but there were still old answers given in the house. He once again adjourned questions of the environment department for proper preparation.

On completion of the session's agenda items, Penal of Chairman Mian Shafee Muhammad adjourned the session till Thursday 2 pm.