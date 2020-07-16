PA adopts four bills; Speaker constitutes committee to empower standing committees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly on Wednesday adopted four bills with majority vote and assigned three ordinances to the standing committees concerned.

The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Bill 2020, The Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Bill 2020 and the Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2020 were passed by the House and referred to the Standing Committees during the Punjab Assembly session with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started one hour and 40 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with adherence to the SOPs on coronavirus pandemic. The day's agenda was the Questions and Answers relating to the Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering department.

Three ordinances including the Ravi Urban development Authority Ordinance 2020, The Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Dissolution) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and the Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 were laid in the house which were referred to the concerned Standing Committees.

Speaking on a point of order, opposition MPA Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that working of the Punjab Assembly was dependent on the performance of the Standing Committee but these should be empowered by the government.

He urged the chair to constitute a committee to frame rules of the Standing Committees.

The Chair asked Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to look into the matter as the issue was also raised earlier in the House. He said the empowering the Standing Committees would raise interest of the members in the affairs of the House.

The Law Minister assured the Speaker Punjab Assembly that the government would play its positive constitutional role in the matter of empowering the Standing Committees in the Punjab Assembly.

About the sewerage system in the provincial metropolis, Speaker Punjab Assmebly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the PML-N government ruled the province for last 10 years but it failed to give a good sewerage system.

"People had had photo shoots with rain boots during the Monsoon season in the past but did not give a sound sewerage system to the city", he remarked while referring the poor sanitation and sewerage system in the city.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed souls of maternal grandson of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, deceased father of MPA Uzma Bokhari, Zahid Hussain Bokhari, and former Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical College Multan who passed away due to coronavirus.

On completion of day's business, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till July 16 (Thursday) at 2 p.m.