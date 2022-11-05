UrduPoint.com

PA Adopts Resolution Condemning Attack On Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PA adopts resolution condemning attack on Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution to condemn the attack which left one dead and rendered many injured including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and party leaders at Wazirabad on November 3 (Thursday).

The special session of the Punjab Assembly started with Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair on Friday. The special session had been convened to table the condemnation resolution and show solidarity with the PTI Azadi March.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja asked the chair to allow to table a resolution by suspending the rules of business for the day. The request was granted by the Speaker.

The resolution said, "This house strongly condemns the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders during the Haqeeqi Azadi March in Wazirabad on November 3. This house also condemns the murder of a party worker during the attack".

The resolution demanded initiation of a judicial inquiry to apprehend the murderer and the others behind this heinous crime.

The house also commiserated with the family of Moazzam Gondal who lost his life during a scuffle with the attacker during the march. Fateha was offered for the departed soul.

The house adopted the resolution through majority vote.

Provincial ministers and MPAs Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Fayazul Hasan Chohan, Syed Samsam Bokhari, Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Malik Zaheer Abbas, Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, Major (Retd) Sarwar, Farrukh Agha, Neelum Hayat, Sadia Sohail Rana, and other members spoke on the floor and condemned the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister, Chairman PTI Imran Khan and others.

Later, Senior Member Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad prorogued the session till November 21 (Monday) at 3 p.m.

