PA adopts unanimous resolution against blasphemous caricatures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a unanimous resolution against the publication of blasphemous caricatures and pro-caricatures statements of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat tabled the resolution before the house which enjoyed across the aisle support while the resolution condemned the sacrilegious cartoons which hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslims across the globe.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started 2 hours 20 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair. The day was once again marred by rumpus by the opposition in the august House.

The resolution said "This House condemns the publication of sacrilegious caricatures besides the pro-caricatures statement of the French president Emmanuel Macron".

It said the sacrilegious caricatures not only hurt the religious sentiments of the 1.5 billion Muslims across the globe but these also put the peace of the world at risk as well. "This House believes that interpretation of freedom of expression is misconstrued and it can not be allowed to offend the Muslims", the resolution continued.

The resolution said the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted that free speech was not without limits and should not arbitrarily hurt certain communities.

It said American astrophysicist Dr. Michael H. Hart in his book 'The 100: A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History' ranked Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) first among all men in history and defended Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with cogent reasoning.

The resolution maintained, "This House believes the whole community can not be held responsible for the acts of an individual as the white supremacist who slaughtered 51 Muslim worshippers in a New Zealand mosques can not be linked with the whole of Christianity and an individual should not be given freedom of speech which undermines other religions." This House demands of the Federal government to raise the issue with the United Nations (UN) and blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) should be banned as any comments are disallowed against the holocaust. The ban on blasphemous caricatures will help overcome the rising trend of Islamophobia in the world.

This House hails the Punjab and federal government for observing "Rehmatul-lil-Aalmaeen (PBUH) Week" in the country and declares it a step towards true reflection of the sentiments and feelings of the Muslim Ummah.

Another resolution on fixation of rice crop price at rupees 2300 per maund was also unanimously adopted by the House. The resolution was jointly tabled by PTI MPA Mian Shafi Muhammad and PML-N MPA Nadeem Kamran.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed souls of the farmers who had died earlier.

The opposition benches continued its previous day's practice of destroying sanctity of the House through noisy protest as the opposition and the treasury benches exchanged barbs. The opposition took siege of the Speaker's dais and chanted slogans which continued till the Chair had to intervene.

Later, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, after continuous protest and sloganeering in front of the Speaker's dais, adjourned the session for November 11 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m.