PA all set to elect new leader of house as all parties reach legislative assembly

Both the PTI and the PML-Q leaders claim their numbers are complete as session is due to start today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and all other PTI leaders are present there in the session scheduled to elect new Punjab Chief Minister.

PTI and PML-Q claimed that their numbers are complete and they have safely reached Punjab Assembly. The session which was due at 4:00 pm could not start till writing of these lines.

On other hand, PML-N and the PPP lawmakers led by Hamza Shehbaz are also present at the Punjab Assembly but Hamza is not in the floor till writing of these lines.

The latest reports say that Hamza Shehbaz is chairing an important meeting there in a committee room.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the run-off elections of the Punjab Chief Minister. However, the Punjab police were barred from entering into the Punjab Assembly by the Lahore High Court.

PTI leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, who is also present there on the assembly floor, also raised question as to why the session is not getting started.

Everyone is curious about the elections today.