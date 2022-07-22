UrduPoint.com

PA All Set To Elect New Leader Of House As All Parties Reach Legislative Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2022 | 06:06 PM

PA all set to elect new leader of house as all parties reach legislative assembly

Both the PTI and the PML-Q  leaders claim their numbers are complete as session is due to start today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and all other PTI leaders are present there in the session scheduled to elect new Punjab Chief Minister.

PTI and PML-Q claimed that their numbers are complete and they have safely reached Punjab Assembly. The session which was due at 4:00 pm could not start till writing of these lines.

On other hand, PML-N and the PPP lawmakers led by Hamza Shehbaz are also present at the Punjab Assembly but Hamza is not in the floor till writing of these lines.

The latest reports say that Hamza Shehbaz is chairing an important meeting there in a committee room.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the run-off elections of the Punjab Chief Minister. However, the Punjab police were barred from entering into the Punjab Assembly by the Lahore High Court.

PTI leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, who is also present there on the assembly floor, also raised question as to why the session is not getting started.

Everyone is curious about the elections today.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

1 hour ago
 Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

3 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

5 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.