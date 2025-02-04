PA Appointments Case: Court Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 09:17 PM
An anti-corruption court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of the accused in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case due to the absence of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of the accused in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case due to the absence of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.
At the start of the proceedings, a counsel representing Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption application, requesting the court to excuse his client from personal appearance for one day. He informed the court that doctors had restricted Parvez Elahi from walking due to his health condition.
At this, the court allowed Parvez Elahi's exemption application and adjourned further hearing till February 18. The court also directed all the accused to ensure their appearance at the next hearing for indictment.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar presided over the session, during which co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others appeared and marked their attendance.
The indictment of the accused in the case has been delayed for several months due to the repeated absence of Parvez Elahi at the hearings on medical grounds.
The case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, accuses Parvez Elahi of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process during his tenure as chief minister. According to ACE, qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.
Recent Stories
Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid H ..
DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns
HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled
Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad to be ensured: Ghulam Musta ..
Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win over West Ham
Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin and Sohail Shaukat Butt ..
Court adjourns hearing till Feb 6 in defamation case
PA appointments case: Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others
Peace in region only possible through Peace in Kashmir: Sarfraz Bugti
Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation to launch transformational projects in ..
Senate Committee approves Key Bills, Calls for urgent action on Parliament Lodge ..
Seminar on Kashmir Solidarity held at PID Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid Hussain1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns2 minutes ago
-
Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad to be ensured: Ghulam Mustafa Malik2 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin and Sohail Shaukat Butt called on Governor ..1 minute ago
-
Court adjourns hearing till Feb 6 in defamation case1 minute ago
-
PA appointments case: Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others1 minute ago
-
Peace in region only possible through Peace in Kashmir: Sarfraz Bugti1 minute ago
-
Senate Committee approves Key Bills, Calls for urgent action on Parliament Lodges revamping10 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Kashmir Solidarity held at PID Lahore10 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Chitral Bar Association calls on CJP10 minutes ago
-
Assistant Superintendent Jail killed in Quetta firing25 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik announces major reduction in Hajj package costs, announces refund of over Rs.4.75 bln ..25 minutes ago