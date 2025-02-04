PA appointments case: Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

An anti-corruption court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of the accused in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case due to the absence of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of the accused in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case due to the absence of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

At the start of the proceedings, a counsel representing Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption application, requesting the court to excuse his client from personal appearance for one day. He informed the court that doctors had restricted Parvez Elahi from walking due to his health condition.

At this, the court allowed Parvez Elahi's exemption application and adjourned further hearing till February 18. The court also directed all the accused to ensure their appearance at the next hearing for indictment.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar presided over the session, during which co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others appeared and marked their attendance.

The indictment of the accused in the case has been delayed for several months due to the repeated absence of Parvez Elahi at the hearings on medical grounds.

The case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, accuses Parvez Elahi of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process during his tenure as chief minister. According to ACE, qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.