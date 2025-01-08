PA Appointments Case: Parvez Elahi Given Final Opportunity To Appear
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday gave a final opportunity to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to appear in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case.
The court remarked that if Parvez Elahi fails to appear at the next hearing, proceedings against him will be separated.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar presided over the proceedings, during which co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others appeared and marked their attendance.
However, the former chief minister did not appear in the court. His counsel submitted an exemption application, requesting the court to excuse his client from personal appearance for one day. He apprised the court that doctors have restricted Parvez Elahi from walking due to severe knee pain, aggravated after his appearance in the accountability court a day earlier, besides presenting Parvez Elahi’s medical report.
A prosecutor on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab argued that the repeated absence of Parvez Elahi is a deliberate tactic to delay the case and suggested separating proceedings against him to avoid further delays in the trial.
At this, the court expressed frustration over the frequent absences, stating that it becomes challenging to indict all accused as someone is missing at every hearing. The court further suggested that if Parvez Elahi’s health prevented him from walking, arrangements should be made to bring him in a vehicle.
The court then adjourned the hearing until January 21, granting a final opportunity for Parvez Elahi to appear. If he fails to comply, the court warned that proceedings against him will be separated, and the trial against other accused will continue.
The case, registered by the ACE Punjab, accuses Pervaiz Elahi of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process during his tenure as chief minister. According to ACE, qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.
