PA approves demands for grants worth Rs 1848.84 bln

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Thursday approved 47 demands for grants worth Rs 1848.84 billion for various sectors.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour 23 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session which marked the first process of the approval of budget 2020-21. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the house.

The House gave approval to demands for grants as approximately Rs 4.40 billion for Land Revenue, about Rs 538 million for Excise, Rs 645 million for Stamp, Rs 4.6 billion for Forest, Rs 119.17 billion for Police, Rs 6.53 billion for Public Health, Rs 154.36 billion for Health Services, Rs 250.

71 billion for Pension, Rs 98 million for Registration, Rs 859 million for tax and duties, Rs 19.58 billion for Irrigation and Rs 35.76 billion for General Administration.

However, about Rs 21.71 billion for Justice administration, Rs 9.61 billion for jails, Rs 196 million for Museum, Rs 66.60 billion for education, Rs 17.92 billion for Agriculture, Rs 881 million for Fisheries, Rs 11.47 billion for Veterinary, Rs 9.79 billion for Industries, Rs 8.80 billion for Civil Works, Rs 12.82 billion for Communication, Rs 534 million for Housing and Physical Planning Department, Rs 1.48 billion for Relief, Rs 261 million for Stationary and Printing, Rs 256.80 billion for Development.