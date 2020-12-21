PA approves extension of five ordinances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Monday approved 90 days extension of five amendment ordinances while four law drafts were also presented during the session.

During the current session of Punjab Assembly which started two hours and 30 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharast presented the amendment ordinances for extension.

The extension in amendment ordinances included Sugar Factories Ordinance, Punjab Local Government Ordinance, The Companies Profit Ordinance and Punjab Overseas Commission Ordinance.

Punjab Hotel and Restaurants Amendment Ordinance, Punjab Tourist Guide Ordinance and Punjab board of Technical education Amendment Ordinances were also presented in the House, whereas four laws drafts including Punjab Privatization Board Bill, Punjab Drugs Bill, Institute of Science and Technology D.

G Khan Bill and another Bill regarding prevention of Women Harassment at workplace were tabled during the session.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed responded to the questions regarding labour and human resource.

During question answer session, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the government should implement the budget, passed by the Punjab Assembly to complete uplift projects. He said that the budget approved for Wazirabad Cardiology should also be released for completion of the project.

Responding to this query, Raja Basharat said that special committee would look into this matter for early completion of such projects.

Later, on completion of agenda, PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till 2:00 pm on Tuesday (December 22).