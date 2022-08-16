PA approves KP Finance (Amendment), Bill 2022

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Tuesday approved KP Finance (Amendment) Bill 2022, decreasing Tobacco Cess to facilitate tobacco growers in the province.

The bill was presented by KP Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra during the session chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan.

Ahmed Kundi of Pakistan People's Party proposed amendments for increase in tobacco cess. He said that all the developed countries throughout the world have been increasing tobacco cess to curb the menace of tobacco usage; however, the provincial government has decreasing tobacco cess.

Replying to Kundi, the Finance Minister said that the increase in tobacco would not affect its users, however, tobacco growers and farmers were facing massive hurdles to meet their livelihood expenditures in recent price-hikes. He said that steps have been taken to facilitate the tobacco growers.

Later the house approved the bill with majority of votes.

