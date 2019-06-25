UrduPoint.com
PA Approves Record 43 Demands For Grants In An Hour: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

PA approves record 43 demands for grants in an hour: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Tuesday said the opposition in the Punjab Assembly had badly failed to oppose the Punjab budget which showed that it was a public friendly budget.

Talking to media after budget session in the Punjab Assembly, he said the opposition tried to oppose the budget but instead, it appeared first time in the history of Punjab Assembly that 43 demands for grants had been approved within one hour while it was also witnessed first time that opposition could present only three cut motions for discussion.

He said, "In the past opposition leader traditionally used to speak on budget not for two hours but for two or three days. It shows that the opposition has no concern with the public issues rather it prefers to address its own problems in the house." The minister said the budget would bring economic stability in the province and the austerity move initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan would yield positive results in future.

