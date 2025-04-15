PA body approves draft of Punjab Acid Control Act 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

Under new law, sale of acid without a license has been declared a non-bailable offense

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2025) The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs has approved the draft of the Punjab Acid Control Act 2025.

Under the new law, the sale of acid without a license has been declared a non-bailable offense.

The illegal sale of acid in the province would be punishable with up to 3 years in prison and a fine of Rs500,000.

Even with a license, negligence in the sale of acid could lead to imprisonment ranging from 2 to 5 years and a fine between Rs200,000 and Rs1 million.

The new legislation also mandates compensation for victims of acid attacks.

It would be compulsory to clearly display safety instructions on acid containers during packaging, transportation and sale.

Packaging, he said, must also include details such as the type, volume and quantity of acid along with the license holder’s information.

Previously, there was no existing law regulating the transport, storage or sale of acid. The acid attack victims often suffer irreparable damage to their lives.