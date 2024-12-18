PA Body Directs PDA, WSSP To Improve Underground Sanitation System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:37 PM
A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Local (LG) Government chaired by Riaz Khan directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to improve underground sewerage system in their respective areas
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Local (LG) Government chaired by Riaz Khan directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to improve underground sewerage system in their respective areas.
The directives were issued in a meeting of standing committee that among others was attended by Provincial LG Minister, Arshad Ayub, MPAs including Zar Alam Khan, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Mehboob Sher, Jalal Khan, Sharafat Ali, Fazal Elahi and Muhammad Yamin, Secretary LG, Ambar Khan, Director General PDA, Director General LG, Chief Executive Officer WSSP, Chief Planning Officer and concerned officials.
Chairing the meeting, Riaz Khan directed WSSP and PDA to improve underground sanitation system and start work on damaged roads and sanitation infrastructure after consultation with elected members.
He also directed to ensure presence of secretary finance in next meeting of the committee to resolve issues hindering availability of funds. He also suggested introducing procedure to overcome problems faced by PDA in acquiring funds.
Provincial LG minister said that all the concerned authorities should work in liaison with stakeholders to facilitate people and improve basic infrastructure. He also directed LG department to timely complete ongoing development projects.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth
Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister
Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador
Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST
FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irsha ..
Minister for communication presides over meeting
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary
Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilience in Post COP-29 panel discuss ..
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
SCCI for enhancing bilateral trade volume between Pakistan, UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth3 minutes ago
-
Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance trade, economic cooperation22 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen inaugurates underground water tank project22 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh reiterates govt. resolve to implement minority quota31 minutes ago
-
KP Governor monitors anti-polio drive at BHU Shorkot32 minutes ago
-
Rival clash claims life of passerby, injuring three others32 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held32 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews disaster management, security plan for Christmas, New Year32 minutes ago
-
Woman’s murderer arrested32 minutes ago
-
Land grabbers’ attack on forest officials leave five injured, cop's uniform torn, rifle snatched32 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue court to address public issues32 minutes ago