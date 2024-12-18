Open Menu

PA Body Directs PDA, WSSP To Improve Underground Sanitation System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:37 PM

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Local (LG) Government chaired by Riaz Khan directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to improve underground sewerage system in their respective areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Local (LG) Government chaired by Riaz Khan directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to improve underground sewerage system in their respective areas.

The directives were issued in a meeting of standing committee that among others was attended by Provincial LG Minister, Arshad Ayub, MPAs including Zar Alam Khan, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Mehboob Sher, Jalal Khan, Sharafat Ali, Fazal Elahi and Muhammad Yamin, Secretary LG, Ambar Khan, Director General PDA, Director General LG, Chief Executive Officer WSSP, Chief Planning Officer and concerned officials.

Chairing the meeting, Riaz Khan directed WSSP and PDA to improve underground sanitation system and start work on damaged roads and sanitation infrastructure after consultation with elected members.

He also directed to ensure presence of secretary finance in next meeting of the committee to resolve issues hindering availability of funds. He also suggested introducing procedure to overcome problems faced by PDA in acquiring funds.

Provincial LG minister said that all the concerned authorities should work in liaison with stakeholders to facilitate people and improve basic infrastructure. He also directed LG department to timely complete ongoing development projects.

